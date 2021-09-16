Sarcos Robotics’ Business Combination with Rotor Acquisition Corp. Approved by Rotor Shareholders

Upon completion of the transaction, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, Rotor will change its name to Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation. The post-closing company’s common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq on September 27, 2021, under the ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW,” respectively. The current Sarcos management team, including chairman and CEO Ben Wolff, will continue to lead the company. The company’s new board of directors will be comprised of current and former leaders from Apple, The Boeing Company, Credit Suisse, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Nextel, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the business combination with Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety.

“The growing shortage of skilled workers that are able to conduct physically demanding tasks is a critical problem for companies, industries, and the global economy,” said Ben Wolff, chairman, and CEO, Sarcos. “Sarcos has a unique opportunity to usher in a new age of human and machine collaboration by deploying a fleet of its highly dexterous mobile robotic systems that augment humans rather than replace them. We think we can put a meaningful dent in the skilled labor shortage challenges by enabling skilled workers and the companies they work for to be more productive and safer across a wide range of industries for those jobs where automation is not feasible. Consummation of the business combination with Rotor will help ensure that Sarcos has the resources we need to realize our vision for a safer and more productive industrial workforce of the future.”

“We are delighted that our shareholders have approved our business combination with Sarcos,” said Stefan Selig, Chairman of Rotor. “We look forward to watching Ben and the rest of the management team execute on their plans to bring highly dexterous mobile robotic systems to unstructured work environments while providing a viable solution to the global labor shortage and enabling the workforce of the future.”

About Rotor Acquisition Corp.

With approximately 100 years of combined experience in investing and managing capital across markets and industries, structuring transactions, and building businesses and led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Finn, Chairman of the Board Stefan M. Selig, and Director John D. Howard, Rotor Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with potential target companies with certain industry and business characteristics within the areas of disruptive consumer and industrial technologies. For more information, please visit www.rotoracquisition.com.