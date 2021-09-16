checkAd

Sarcos Robotics’ Business Combination with Rotor Acquisition Corp. Approved by Rotor Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the business combination with Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety.

Upon completion of the transaction, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, Rotor will change its name to Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation. The post-closing company’s common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq on September 27, 2021, under the ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW,” respectively. The current Sarcos management team, including chairman and CEO Ben Wolff, will continue to lead the company. The company’s new board of directors will be comprised of current and former leaders from Apple, The Boeing Company, Credit Suisse, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Nextel, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The growing shortage of skilled workers that are able to conduct physically demanding tasks is a critical problem for companies, industries, and the global economy,” said Ben Wolff, chairman, and CEO, Sarcos. “Sarcos has a unique opportunity to usher in a new age of human and machine collaboration by deploying a fleet of its highly dexterous mobile robotic systems that augment humans rather than replace them. We think we can put a meaningful dent in the skilled labor shortage challenges by enabling skilled workers and the companies they work for to be more productive and safer across a wide range of industries for those jobs where automation is not feasible. Consummation of the business combination with Rotor will help ensure that Sarcos has the resources we need to realize our vision for a safer and more productive industrial workforce of the future.”

“We are delighted that our shareholders have approved our business combination with Sarcos,” said Stefan Selig, Chairman of Rotor. “We look forward to watching Ben and the rest of the management team execute on their plans to bring highly dexterous mobile robotic systems to unstructured work environments while providing a viable solution to the global labor shortage and enabling the workforce of the future.”

For more information on Sarcos and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Rotor Acquisition Corp.

With approximately 100 years of combined experience in investing and managing capital across markets and industries, structuring transactions, and building businesses and led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Finn, Chairman of the Board Stefan M. Selig, and Director John D. Howard, Rotor Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with potential target companies with certain industry and business characteristics within the areas of disruptive consumer and industrial technologies. For more information, please visit www.rotoracquisition.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Rotor Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sarcos Robotics’ Business Combination with Rotor Acquisition Corp. Approved by Rotor Shareholders Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the business combination with Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Rotor Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote “FOR” Business Combination with Sarcos Corp. at Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Sarcos Defense Announces U.S. Government Orders of Guardian HLS Heavy-Lift System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Sarcos Robotics Conducts First Field Demonstrations of Guardian XT Industrial Robotic Avatar System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Sarcos Robotics Names Pine Environmental an Official Distribution Partner for Guardian S Remote Visual Inspection Robot
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten