Teradata Ranked a Top 100 Global Provider of Financial Technology in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced that they have ranked #37 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 18th annual vendor ranking represents the top global providers of financial technology. Companies are ranked based on 2020 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions – a rapidly growing market for Teradata’s cloud data analytics platform, Vantage.

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

Businesses across the financial sector are shifting from delivering generalized products to tailored services. Add in regulation and compliance mandates, trends toward open and collaborative banking, and ever-growing security concerns, and a new approach to data and analytics becomes essential. That is why IDC Financial Insights forecasts that the financial services industry will spend $590 billion (USD) on IT by 2025. Teradata Vantage, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics that unifies data lakes, data warehouses and analytics, enables financial institutions to build the future of their businesses on data-driven capabilities.

“At Teradata, our financial services customers have learned that in order to survive and thrive in today’s economy they must leverage their greatest asset – data – to improve customer experience, meet new and changing compliance measures, stay ahead of ever-evolving security threats and open doors to innovative new products and services,” said Todd Cione, Chief Revenue Officer at Teradata. “The IDC FinTech Rankings recognize our ongoing commitment to helping these organizations successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives and achieve their analytic goals.”

Bank of the Future Learning Experience

This ranking coincides with Teradata’s virtual executive program, Bank of the Future -- part of Teradata’s ongoing partnership with Saïd Business School, Oxford University. Through research, examples from within and outside of the banking industry, discussions, and networking with peers across the globe, participants will take away fresh perspectives around how they can develop innovative strategies to successfully lead their organizations into the future.

The virtual experience runs over three weeks starting on September 23, 2021, for a total of four sessions. Each two-hour session includes faculty-led research insights, industry discussion and a comprehensive wrap-up. Participants that complete all four sessions receive an e-certificate from Oxford Saïd Business School.

  • Session 1, Thursday, September 23: Customers in a digital-first, AI-Enabled World
  • Session 2, Tuesday, September 28: Platforms, innovation and new technologies in banking
  • Session 3, Thursday, September 30: Strategic alignment
  • Session 4, Tuesday, October 5: Beyond the bank of the future

Financial Services executives and decision makers interested in attending the Bank of the Future virtual executive program at Oxford should contact Mary Gros, at Mary.Gros@Teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

