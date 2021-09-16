Clover Health to Provide In-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations to Medicare Advantage Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s seniors, announced that it will provide in-home COVID-19 vaccinations, which is especially critical to support Clover’s medically-complex and homebound members. Clover has partnered with MedArrive , a healthcare logistics and services platform, to kick off the vaccination program in New Jersey.

COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the US are clinically shown to be safe and highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, including against the Delta variant. The vaccine is particularly important for older adults and those with complex chronic conditions, as these populations are at higher risk for hospitalization or death. However, these populations, especially those who are homebound, often face significant challenges to accessing vaccination services, such as transportation barriers, mobility issues, and lack of social support.

“Many Clover members have disabilities or face other challenges that can make it difficult for them to leave their homes, even to obtain life-saving medical care like the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kumar Dharmarajan, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Clover Health. “This service allows our most vulnerable members to get essential care in the most timely and convenient way possible, which we believe will ultimately improve their quality of life, reduce hospital admissions and drive down healthcare costs.”

MedArrive's platform enables payers and providers to leverage a network of EMTs, paramedics and other types of skilled healthcare workers to extend care services into the home to improve patient outcomes while empowering an underutilized segment of the healthcare workforce.

“We strive to help as many Medicare eligibles across the country as possible overcome healthcare barriers by meeting them where they are and coordinating care with the care teams they already know and trust,” said Dan Trigub, CEO and co-founder of MedArrive. “We are excited to partner with Clover because we believe in their approach to addressing health equity and the way they leverage coordinated primary care to drive health outcomes improvement and medical expense reduction for their members.”