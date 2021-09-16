Ultra-Light & Wireless to Cut Through the Competition – Introducing the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse

Weighing in at an extremely light 79g, the SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS supports the rapid movements and lightning-quick reflexes needed to prevail during competition. The SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS is built with the feedback of leading esports pros from teams such as Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy in mind, with an elegant, no-frills design optimized for gaming performance and an ergonomic shape that suits both claw and palm grips.

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the new SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS gaming mouse, the latest addition to the CHAMPION SERIES family of products built for competition and tested by top esports professionals. Joining the multi-award winning SABRE RGB PRO launched earlier in 2021, the SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS combines an incredibly lightweight, ergonomic design and esports-ready performance with high-performance wireless speed via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. Delivering lightning-fast inputs and the extraordinary accuracy top players demand, SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS will have you playing at the top of your game.

The SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS incorporates professional-grade gaming mouse elements, such as the first-ever CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor. At a native 26,000 DPI – the highest of any CORSAIR mouse to date – this new sensor tracks every movement with unbelievable precision. A dedicated DPI button cycles through five onboard DPI presets, adjustable on-the-fly without software. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons ensure every left- and right-click registers instantly through pre-tensioned inputs.

The SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS showcases wireless technology that propels this mouse to championship levels. CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology transmits inputs at sub-1ms speeds, delivering mouse movements and clicks up to 2x faster than conventional gaming mice, while ensuring exceptional wireless signal quality throughout the competition. Up to 90 hours of battery life keeps you playing wire-free for days between charges, so you can focus on winning instead of your mouse’s battery status.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables you to customize dynamic RGB backlighting, remap buttons, create macros, and adjust DPI settings, all conveniently stored onto three onboard profiles. For a fully customized and finely tuned gaming mouse, specially designed by esports athletes to perform at the highest level, the CORSAIR SABRE PRO WIRELESS CHAMPION SERIES gives you the edge you need to cut through the competition.