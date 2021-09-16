Clarus Therapeutics and McGill University Announce Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement To Develop and Commercialize Technology To Treat Rare Conditions Associated With Coenzyme-Q10 (Ubiquinone) Deficiencies

Agreement to accelerate development of potential treatments for rare, endocrine, metabolic, and neurological conditions associated with primary and secondary ubiquinone deficiencies which belong to the wider class of mitochondrial diseases

Clarus to pay McGill $350,000 upfront and up to $10.5 million in potential development and regulatory milestones

NORTHBROOK, Ill. and MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus”) (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, and McGill University (“McGill”), Canada’s top ranked medical doctoral university, today announced a licensing agreement whereby Clarus will develop and commercialize McGill’s proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ 10 deficiencies in humans.

CoQ 10 is synthesized in the inner membrane of mitochondria, a cellular organelle whose primary function is to produce the body’s chemical energy. Deficiencies of CoQ 10 can lead to severe multiple organ dysfunctions that involve the brain, nerves, kidneys, heart, GI tract and muscle. Oral CoQ 10 is largely ineffective because it does not result in intracellular uptake of CoQ 10 . McGill has identified a method to substantially increase such uptake, thereby forming the basis for a new, and potentially profound, method of addressing deficiencies of CoQ 10 .

“This collaboration with world-renowned McGill University expands our focus beyond androgen-based medicines to a metabolic therapy for CoQ 10 deficiencies that have very limited treatment options,” said Dr. Robert Dudley, Clarus’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Knowing the role McGill’s discovery may have to address this important, unmet medical need is a terrific opportunity, and we are excited to get started.”

McGill’s discovery, a combination of CoQ 10 plus caspofungin (an FDA-approved antifungal drug for adults and children), was made by Dr. Siegfried Hekimi and his colleague, Dr. Ying Wang. Dr. Hekimi is a Professor of Biology and holds the Robert Archibald & Catherine Louise Campbell Chair in Developmental Biology. He is an expert in aging research and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, which awarded him the Flavelle Medal for his outstanding contribution to biological science.