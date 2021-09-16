checkAd

DIAGNOS Announces a Multi-Year Contract with Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces the signing of a 7-year contract with Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster (“the Cluster”), headquartered in Ciudad Juarez located in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

The Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster will be the distributor of DIAGNOS’ CARA platform in Mexico. Its close ties to the northern region's health care network as well as in Mexico’s private and public sectors makes it the ideal partner for DIAGNOS. Mexico has a very high rate of diabetes and hypertension amongst its population which makes it a prime market territory for DIAGNOS.

“Patient Safety and quality of medical services is the lifeblood of our organization. Joining forces with DIAGNOS aligns perfectly with our permanent goal of making Ciudad Juarez a Global Health Destination'', said Dr. Lorenzo Soberanes, President and Board Member of the Juarez Health and Medical Tourism Cluster. “We plan to allocate DIAGNOS’ turn-key solution in at least 20 sites in the first 2 years of the contract. The deployment will begin on September 25th and we plan to distribute DIAGNOS’ technology in 5 points of care (POC) by the end of 2021”, concluded Dr. Soberanes.

“We look forward to supporting Juarez Health and Medical Tourism Cluster in its mission by supplying our AI-based technology and screen their patients in real time, so they can be monitored and treated by specialists'', noted Mr. André Larente, President and CEO DIAGNOS. “DIAGNOS is proud to have its technology recognized and adopted as a next generation solution for patient screening at Juarez Health and Medical Tourism Cluster members. This agreement is an important step in commercializing the CARA platform in Mexico and Latin America'', concluded Mr. André Larente.

About Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster
The Cluster is a membership-based association that regroups hospitals, clinics, health providers and hotels focused on providing coordinated high-quality care services in the context of medical tourism. Americans have been traveling to Mexico for affordable quality care services for over 100 years. The Cluster represents the finest establishments in Juarez. With over 40 affiliated members, the number of patients treated on a daily basis range between 10 and 12 thousand. The Cluster is the only certified health network in the country of Mexico and it collaborates with numerous branches of government throughout the country.

Additional information is available at https://medicaltourismjuarez.com/

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

