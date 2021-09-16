checkAd

LPL Financial, JFC Advisor Network Welcome Sandstone Wealth Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  126   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Sandstone Wealth Management, the investment program located at Heartland Bank, has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform, aligned with JFC Advisor Network (JFC), a large enterprise that supports LPL-affiliated advisors. Sandstone Wealth Management’s financial professionals reported previously having served approximately $300 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They were previously affiliated with Raymond James and Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group network.

Heartland Bank is a family-owned community institution dating back to 1899, now serving clients in 13 locations across central Nebraska. With the move to LPL, the investment program has been rebranded to Sandstone Wealth Management, paying homage to the unique rock formations found throughout the state. Tyler Daly, a 2020 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor, manages the investment center and is joined by fellow advisor Mike Theis and two assistants.

Looking to streamline their business, lower annual fees for clients and create differentiated experiences, the Sandstone Wealth Management team chose to join LPL and JFC for the next chapter of the business. “We’ve found that LPL has a really robust online retirement planning portal and other enhanced technology offerings that will help us streamline our business to focus more on clients and make their investment experiences even better,” Daly said.

The fact that JFC Advisor Network is located in nearby Lincoln, Neb., was another huge draw. “To have a local group here in our corner is a huge benefit. We can develop personal relationships with the JFC team and expand our network,” Daly said.

Jack Connealy, founder of JFC Advisor Network, stated, “JFC is exited to welcome Tyler, Mike and the Sandstone program to our family of advisors located at an institution. They are a class act team that we are fortunate to be able to support. As a Nebraska-based organization, working with advisors located at local banks always takes JFC back to our roots. We look forward to a long-lasting and productive relationship with Sandstone Wealth Management.”

Ken Hullings, LPL senior vice president and head of enterprise recruiting, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Tyler and Mike and congratulate JFC for growing its network. We understand the unique needs and opportunities for our institutional clients and are committed to supporting them with a leading wealth management platform, innovative technology, strategic consultative support and dedicated service experience that can help them differentiate their business and bring more value to their clients and institution. We look forward to supporting the entire Sandstone Wealth Management team for years to come.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial, JFC Advisor Network Welcome Sandstone Wealth Management CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Sandstone Wealth Management, the investment program located at Heartland Bank, has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform, aligned with JFC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...