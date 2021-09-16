LPL Financial, JFC Advisor Network Welcome Sandstone Wealth Management

Heartland Bank is a family-owned community institution dating back to 1899, now serving clients in 13 locations across central Nebraska. With the move to LPL, the investment program has been rebranded to Sandstone Wealth Management, paying homage to the unique rock formations found throughout the state. Tyler Daly, a 2020 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor , manages the investment center and is joined by fellow advisor Mike Theis and two assistants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Sandstone Wealth Management, the investment program located at Heartland Bank, has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform, aligned with JFC Advisor Network (JFC), a large enterprise that supports LPL-affiliated advisors. Sandstone Wealth Management’s financial professionals reported previously having served approximately $300 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They were previously affiliated with Raymond James and Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group network.

Looking to streamline their business, lower annual fees for clients and create differentiated experiences, the Sandstone Wealth Management team chose to join LPL and JFC for the next chapter of the business. “We’ve found that LPL has a really robust online retirement planning portal and other enhanced technology offerings that will help us streamline our business to focus more on clients and make their investment experiences even better,” Daly said.

The fact that JFC Advisor Network is located in nearby Lincoln, Neb., was another huge draw. “To have a local group here in our corner is a huge benefit. We can develop personal relationships with the JFC team and expand our network,” Daly said.

Jack Connealy, founder of JFC Advisor Network, stated, “JFC is exited to welcome Tyler, Mike and the Sandstone program to our family of advisors located at an institution. They are a class act team that we are fortunate to be able to support. As a Nebraska-based organization, working with advisors located at local banks always takes JFC back to our roots. We look forward to a long-lasting and productive relationship with Sandstone Wealth Management.”

Ken Hullings, LPL senior vice president and head of enterprise recruiting, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Tyler and Mike and congratulate JFC for growing its network. We understand the unique needs and opportunities for our institutional clients and are committed to supporting them with a leading wealth management platform, innovative technology, strategic consultative support and dedicated service experience that can help them differentiate their business and bring more value to their clients and institution. We look forward to supporting the entire Sandstone Wealth Management team for years to come.”