TELUS donates 180,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for youth in need

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2006, the TELUS annual Kits for Kids program has provided 180,000 free backpacks filled with essential school supplies for vulnerable kids across the country. This year alone, TELUS is donating 14,000 backpacks that are each filled with a pencil case, colouring pencils, pencils, pens, erasers, a flexible ruler, exercise books, loose-leaf papers, and a TELUS Wise insert with tips and resources to help kids be safer online.

“As families across the country begin a new school year, many find themselves struggling with the financial challenges this season presents, which are compounded by the ongoing pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “To help alleviate some of the burden, our Kits for Kids program provides backpacks laden with essential school supplies to children whose families need them the most. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated TELUS Community Ambassadors for their longstanding support of this initiative, exemplifying our social purpose in action as we strive to help youth realize their full potential and create a friendlier future for all Canadian families.”

Over 5,000 retired and current TELUS employees participate as TELUS Community Ambassadors in 23 clubs across B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. Since 2006, they have donated nearly one million care items in their local communities and 30,000 refurbished computers to local schools.

Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.4 billion in value, time, and financial support to charities and grassroots community organizations in Canada and in global communities where it operates, including 1.6 million days of volunteerism. Each year, TELUS supports more than 4,000 charities and community organizations worldwide.

To learn more about how TELUS gives back to communities across the country, visit telus.com/community.

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:
Saara Rahikka
TELUS Media Relations
saara.rahikka@telus.com





