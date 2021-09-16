checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Receives Initial Assessment of Its Marketing Database Adding an Asset Valued at Over $13.1 Million

JZZ Technologies, Inc. has received a third-party assessment of its proprietary database used internally for marketing products, services, and in co-promotions with partners

Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital media marketing division of JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has received an independent assessment of its proprietary marketing database, indicating that the total record group has a base asset value of $13,184,500.

Although this is an un-audited assessment, an independent industry expert’s valuation has been carried out using comparable commercial databases available for marketing to similar or identical target audiences.

JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s proprietary database is comprised of the following vertical groups:

  • 35 million-plus U.S. Seniors (individual age 55 or older)
  • 1.2 million U.S. Physicians (by practice or specialty)
  • 500,000 U.S. Veterans (verified according to service)

The digital marketing division is working directly with its marketing partner Ever Convert to advance its marketing capabilities using these valuable databases. In preparation for broader marketing efforts, the Company is also engaging an independent third party to work with the databases to ensure security, record validation, industry-best practices, and extremely high standards of record hygiene.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is already employing its proprietary data to increase circulation of its digital newsletter from ActiveLifeStyleMedia.com and for its high-profile marketing partners, including Beacon Insurance, EyeOn TV Channel, and select eCommerce partners.

“We have a valuable and compelling offering for anyone wanting to access our digital marketing capabilities to reach audiences that we serve.”, says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “Our proprietary database is just one more component that we can use to create tremendous value for our advertisers and partners. The assessment here shows the base asset value for our commercial database, but when applied to marketing for our many opportunities, it brings a value that we believe will be many times that assessment.”

The Company anticipates that the marketing database will be part of an audited valuation used for SEC reporting purposes in the Q4 revenue reporting period.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company rolling up projects and partnerships in two distinct business sectors that operate cohesively; its digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted at active adults 55+. The Company’s other business is focused on strategic biotechnology and bioscience acquisitions related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for aging populations.

