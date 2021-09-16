Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Raises Outlook Again as Freight Rates Remain Exceptional (PLX AI) – Maersk new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 22-23 billion vs USD 18-19.5 billion.Maersk underlying EBIT now expected in the range of USD 18-19bn (previously USD 14-15.5bn)Maersk FCF now expected to be minimum USD 14.5bn (previously minimum …



