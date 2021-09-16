checkAd

Maersk Raises Outlook Again as Freight Rates Remain Exceptional

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 22-23 billion vs USD 18-19.5 billion.
  • Maersk underlying EBIT now expected in the range of USD 18-19bn (previously USD 14-15.5bn)
  • Maersk FCF now expected to be minimum USD 14.5bn (previously minimum USD 11.5bn)
  • Q3 underlying EBITDA seen close to USD 7 billion
  • Q3 underlying EBIT seen close to USD 6 billion
  • The strong result is driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation within Ocean, which have led to further increases in both long- and short-term container freight rates
  • Cites persistent congestion and bottlenecks in supply chains
