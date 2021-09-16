checkAd

ServiceNow Expands Strategic Partnership With Microsoft With New Collaborative App in Teams That Streamlines the Flow of Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to empower employees as they continue to navigate new ways of working. As part of ServiceNow’s Now Platform Rome release, the company introduced a new collaborative app for its Employee Center that integrates with Microsoft Teams and offers streamlined employee experiences in the hybrid work environment. The companies also announced expanded investments in co-innovation and go-to-market efforts across ServiceNow workflows and Teams.

ServiceNow’s new Employee Center will be available as a collaborative app that can be embedded directly into Teams. Collaborative apps are a new class of Teams apps that surface in rich ways across chat, channels, and meetings. Employee Center provides employees a single, unified portal to find information, get help across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – and request the services they need. Through the Teams app, employees can access the portal directly in the flow of their work.

“With more than 250 million monthly active users, Teams has become a cornerstone for employees around the globe in navigating hybrid work,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work at Microsoft. “Today’s announcement builds on our longstanding relationship with ServiceNow, bringing together the power of Teams with ServiceNow to develop a collaborative app designed to help customers and their workforces communicate, collaborate, and innovate more efficiently.”

“Employees simply aren’t going back to old ways of working, which is why employers must provide the digital workflows and collaboration tools to make them productive in any workplace environment — whether that’s fully remote or in an office,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “By embedding ServiceNow Employee Center within Microsoft Teams, we are improving the employee experience no matter where they’re working. Employees can act on the right information at the right time within the tools they’re already using. It is imperative to help employees find better balance and keep them creative, productive, and engaged.”

Seite 1 von 2


ServiceNow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Expands Strategic Partnership With Microsoft With New Collaborative App in Teams That Streamlines the Flow of Work ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to empower employees as they continue to navigate new ways of working. As part of ServiceNow’s Now Platform Rome release, the company introduced a new …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.09.2139,9 % Rendite in drei Monaten? Diese IT-Aktie hat noch viel Potenzial!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Eighth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran Jon Sigler to Lead Platform Product Organization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21ServiceNow Appoints Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten