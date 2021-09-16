ServiceNow Expands Strategic Partnership With Microsoft With New Collaborative App in Teams That Streamlines the Flow of Work

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to empower employees as they continue to navigate new ways of working. As part of ServiceNow’s Now Platform Rome release, the company introduced a new collaborative app for its Employee Center that integrates with Microsoft Teams and offers streamlined employee experiences in the hybrid work environment. The companies also announced expanded investments in co-innovation and go-to-market efforts across ServiceNow workflows and Teams.

ServiceNow’s new Employee Center will be available as a collaborative app that can be embedded directly into Teams. Collaborative apps are a new class of Teams apps that surface in rich ways across chat, channels, and meetings. Employee Center provides employees a single, unified portal to find information, get help across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – and request the services they need. Through the Teams app, employees can access the portal directly in the flow of their work.

“With more than 250 million monthly active users, Teams has become a cornerstone for employees around the globe in navigating hybrid work,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work at Microsoft. “Today’s announcement builds on our longstanding relationship with ServiceNow, bringing together the power of Teams with ServiceNow to develop a collaborative app designed to help customers and their workforces communicate, collaborate, and innovate more efficiently.”

“Employees simply aren’t going back to old ways of working, which is why employers must provide the digital workflows and collaboration tools to make them productive in any workplace environment — whether that’s fully remote or in an office,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “By embedding ServiceNow Employee Center within Microsoft Teams, we are improving the employee experience no matter where they’re working. Employees can act on the right information at the right time within the tools they’re already using. It is imperative to help employees find better balance and keep them creative, productive, and engaged.”