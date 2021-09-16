checkAd

Zuora Launches New Unified Monetization Solution to Help Customers Monetize Subscriptions as Well as Non-Subscription Offers, Unlocking the Subscription Economy for New Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00   

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform, today announced an all new Unified Monetization solution at The Journey to Usership: A Day for Zuora Customers event. As consumers increasingly prefer usership to ownership1, businesses are finding new ways to turn products into the ongoing services customers are demanding. To support these new business models, for the first time, Zuora is opening up its platform beyond pure subscription businesses. The solution will enable companies to monetize their subscriptions, products, and usage-based services with one unified experience.

With 75% of global consumers indicating2 they increasingly prefer to use services rather than own physical goods, product-centric companies are racing to complement their physical goods with new subscription services. With Unified Monetization, Zuora is empowering these companies to join the Subscription Economy. It also empowers digital-first subscription natives to expand their services by including one-time offers to grow subscriber relationships over time. Zuora customers now have the freedom to monetize any combination of one-time, recurring, or usage-based services to deliver differentiated ongoing subscriber experiences.

Unified Monetization enables companies to monetize anything-as-a-service, for example:

  • Telecommunications-as-a-service unifying virtual meeting licenses with web cameras and installation services
  • Mobility-as-a-service unifying electric cars with electric vehicle (EV) charging services
  • Content-as-a-service unifying streaming video with live event tickets

“Subscriptions are essential for transforming the next generation of businesses, but they shouldn’t be the only option,” said Sri Srinivasan, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Zuora. “To deliver the best ongoing subscriber experiences, companies are looking to combine offerings in new ways, with a mix of subscription, usage, and one-time offers.”

Also announced at The Journey to Usership, Zuora unveiled a host of new enterprise and developer focused Central Platform advancements to help companies move even faster, including:

  • A new Software Development Kit (SDK) that empowers companies to launch their new monetization applications up to 5X faster and reduce coding hours by up to 80%
  • New Configurable UI that gives business users a boost in in-app user productivity with a completely configurable user experience
  • New IT tools that make deploying Zuora up to 30% faster

Zuora Central Platform is built to meet enterprise demands, with customers who are processing more than three million invoices per hour, and scaling with customers providing services to more than 100 million subscribers.

