Zuora Announces Integration with Microsoft to Accelerate Growth of Subscription Economy and Automate Enterprise Revenue Recognition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00   

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading cloud-based subscription management platform, today announced a multi-tiered agreement with Microsoft to integrate several Microsoft products with Zuora.

Today’s companies are looking for a new level of business agility to deploy new business models, launch product lines, and expand internationally. At the same time, they need their applications and platforms to help them scale to IPO and beyond. These new integrated solutions will deliver finance teams more agility, power enhanced subscription analytics, and make it easier than ever to deploy and adopt technology from two enterprise leaders.

Zuora is collaborating with Microsoft to:

Run applications on Microsoft Azure for enterprise flexibility and scale.
By deploying new customer workloads on to Azure, Zuora will be able to quickly and securely adapt its workflows to the changing business landscape and enterprise customer needs.

Connect Zuora Revenue with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for agile, enterprise revenue recognition.
 Integrating Zuora Revenue with a bi-directional connection to Dynamics 365 Finance will allow joint customers to accelerate their digital transformations, easily close the books for even the most complex business models, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Embed Microsoft Power BI Reports into Zuora applications to generate new insights into the subscriber experience.
 Zuora Billing, Revenue and Collect will embed Power BI’s interactive reports and visualizations to give customers a single view of their subscription, collections, and revenue recognition processes. With this insight from Power BI, Zuora customers will be able to optimize the subscriber experiences they’re delivering to drive recurring revenue growth in the Subscription Economy.

“Zuora customers work on a massive scale but need to deliver top-quality customized experiences to each individual subscriber, ” said Sri Srinivasan, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Zuora. “These new integrations between Zuora Revenue and Microsoft will deliver incredible agility into the tools that finance professionals use globally, offer new insights into subscription and revenue recognition analytics, and provide cloud infrastructure that scales to support the world's largest companies.”

Wertpapier


DatumTitel
15:00 UhrZuora Launches New Unified Monetization Solution to Help Customers Monetize Subscriptions as Well as Non-Subscription Offers, Unlocking the Subscription Economy for New Industries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Zuora Management to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.212 günstige Tech-Aktien, die jetzt sofort ein Kauf sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.08.21Zuora Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten