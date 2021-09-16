checkAd

Neovasc Announces FDA Approval of COSIRA-II Clinical Trial

Company on Schedule to Commence Trial Late This Year

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NasdaqTSX: NVCN) announced today that it has received FDA approval for the Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) regarding the COSIRA-II IDE Clinical Trial. 

Following multiple discussions with FDA over the past several months, the approved protocol for the COSIRA-II study is designed to answer key questions arising from the October 2020 Circulatory Systems Devices Panel Meeting regarding the Neovasc Reducer (“Reducer”). The approval of the supplement is consistent with Neovasc’s internal target, and the Company remains on track to enroll the first patient in the trial late this year.

COSIRA-II is a randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer for patients suffering from refractory angina. The primary endpoint of the trial is change in exercise tolerance testing time via a modified Bruce protocol between baseline and six-month follow-up. The study is planned to enroll approximately 380 patients at up to 50 sites in the United States and will also include limited sites outside of the United States. The trial will include patients with Canadian Cardiovascular Society Class III-IV refractory angina on maximally tolerated medical therapy without further options for revascularization via coronary intervention or bypass grafting. The principal investigators of the trial are Gregg Stone, M.D., Mt. Sinai Health System, New York, NY and Tim Henry, M.D., Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH.

“FDA approval of the IDE Supplement is another important milestone for Neovasc,” commented Lisa Becker, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Global Angina Therapies, at Neovasc. “We are grateful for the collaborative work with FDA and we are pleased that our study initiation remains on track.” She continued, “Refractory angina is a debilitating condition, and we are excited to offer patients in the US and Canada a clinical trial with a treatment option that may alleviate their suffering.”

About Reducer  

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union and Under Investigation in the United States for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and can be completed in approximately 20 minutes.  

