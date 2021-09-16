Sonoro Provides Update to All-In Sustaining Cost for PEA Completed on the Cerro Caliche Gold Project

Due to the inadvertent inclusion of certain tax and depreciation expenses in its calculations, the Company reported the AISC to be US$489.3 million LOM, and US$1,462 per ounce (“oz.”) of gold equivalent (“AuEq”). The corrected amounts, as reported in the table below, are US$437 million LOM, and US$1,351 per oz. AuEq.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) wishes to correct a calculation error regarding the all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) disclosed on September 15, 2021, as part of the results from an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and updated Mineral Resource Estimate completed on the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico.

Operating Costs LOM (US$M) US$/oz AuEq Mining $174.7 $540 Processing $204.9 $633 Administration $17.3 $53 Total Cash Costs $396.9 $1,227 Refining $20.7 $64 Royalties $11.7 $36 Sustaining $4.8 $15 Closure $2.9 $9 All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) $437.0 $1,351

The other results of the PEA reported in the Company’s September 15, 2021 announcement remain unchanged. The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. of Burlington, Ontario (“D.E.N.M.”).

Qualified Person Statement

David Salari, P.Eng., of D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd., who is independent of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Company’s Cerro Caliche Project.

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro Gold, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release.

About D.E.N.M. Engineering Limited

D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. is a niche engineering company servicing the mining / mineral processing sector that specializes in Engineering & Design, Equipment Supply, Project & Construction Management, Commissioning and Operations Support. D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. has proven success while championing projects for over fifteen years in Canada, USA, Mexico and Central America.