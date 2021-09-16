DGAP-DD Media and Games Invest SE english
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Bodhivas GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Remco
|Last name(s):
|Westermann
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest SE
b) LEI
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5.400 EUR
|4773.60 EUR
|5.395 EUR
|5395.00 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|5357.66 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|614.46 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|1498.42 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|2748.90 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|4166.47 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|1891.89 EUR
|5.410 EUR
|4511.94 EUR
|5.420 EUR
|5257.40 EUR
|5.415 EUR
|3481.85 EUR
|5.415 EUR
|5831.96 EUR
|5.415 EUR
|14842.52 EUR
|5.400 EUR
|5216.40 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|1218.14 EUR
|5.385 EUR
|4695.72 EUR
|5.395 EUR
|6398.47 EUR
|5.390 EUR
|8246.70 EUR
|5.385 EUR
|6591.24 EUR
|5.355 EUR
|5156.87 EUR
|5.340 EUR
|1132.08 EUR
0