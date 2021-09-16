Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work

“Horizon is honored to be named to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women list,” said Irina Konstantinovsky, executive vice president, chief human resources and chief diversity officer, Horizon. “As a mother preparing two daughters to enter the workforce, I am passionate about creating an environment that reflects equal opportunities for people of all backgrounds. Equality is a core tenet at Horizon, which is why we’re committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that takes definitive action on important issues like pay equity and career opportunities, so women employees know that they are supported and valued.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women list for the first time by Fortune and Great Place to Work. The Best Workplaces for Women award spotlights the top U.S. companies who have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace by ensuring women employees can reach their full potential.

In keeping with its commitment to support and advance women in the workplace, Horizon has set a bold ambition to be a pre-eminent biotech career destination for women. Horizon hired a third-party to analyze if gender and ethnicity play a role in how Horizon compensates its employees. The study found no pay discrepancy at Horizon – men and women and those of different ethnic backgrounds all receive equal pay for equal work. At Horizon, external mentoring programs specifically targeting women help support ongoing career development and inside the company, women are encouraged to join a community made up of women and allies that provides forums for learning and connection. In the benefits arena, Horizon offers 16 to 18 weeks of full paid time off to birth mothers (with other parents receiving 10 weeks). Additionally, recognizing that its commitment to women’s career development also extends to the community, Horizon helped create the Women in Bio (WIB) Startup Challenge, which showcases women entrepreneurs in health care, and partnered with WIB to create 3.8, a program that places mid-career women on the boards of health care startups.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million employees’ experiences of how their workplaces has combatted gender inequity. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of how each organization creates a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005440/en/