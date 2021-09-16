checkAd

T-Mobile Adds In-Store Repairs and More Device Protection Benefits for Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:03  |  23   |   |   

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will soon offer in-store same day device repairs at 500 stores across the country – with more on the way – and is adding new Protection<360> benefits for customers, all starting November 1, 2021.

  • New in-store authorized repair locations. T-Mobile is upgrading 500 stores across the country to now include in-store device repairs by industry-certified experts from Assurant, with more locations to come. This is the first time T-Mobile will offer in-store repairs, and service locations are coming to nearly every major city across the country. Starting November 1, customers with Protection<360> can check the T-Mobile Store Locator to find an authorized location and then use the online appointment tool (coming soon!) to get same-day repairs right inside a T-Mobile store. Repairs will be completed with some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry — that use only manufacturer-approved parts and are committed to fast and reliable service.
  • More claims included every year. T-Mobile’s upgraded Protection<360>, provided by Assurant, will now cover up to five claims per year. This is more than the industry standard of just three claims per 12 months.

These new benefits top an already-packed list of device protections loaded into Protection<360>. Starting at $7 (+ tax) per month, Protection<360> also includes:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 117,67€
Hebel 12,25
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 136,73€
Hebel 12,08
Ask 0,92
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage — including next business day replacements
  • AppleCare for eligible Apple devices
  • Unlimited screen protector replacement — if it breaks, get a new one, and we’ll even put it on for you
  • Hardware service coverage, such as a mechanical breakdown, included with unlimited claims
  • JUMP! Upgrades — T-Mobile customers get the latest and greatest device sooner
  • Live tech support via the Protection<360> app on iOS and Android
  • And more.

T-Mobile customers can add Protection<360> when they make a qualified T-Mobile device purchase, completed repair, lease or finance – or up to 30 days later – in a T-Mobile store, online or by calling their T-Mobile Team of Experts.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

$29 Screen Repair: This applies when and where service is provided through Assurant-authorized repair centers, which include T-Mobile service and repair locations when and where repair service is available; otherwise, we’ll provide a replacement device and collect the appropriate accidental damage service fee/deductible based on device tier.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile Adds In-Store Repairs and More Device Protection Benefits for Customers T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will soon offer in-store same day device repairs at 500 stores across the country – with more on the way – and is adding new Protection<360> benefits for customers, all starting November 1, 2021. New …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21T-Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to T-Mobile With “Forever Upgrade”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telekom-Aktien nach Softbank-Deal weiter auf Talfahrt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Telekom-Aktie: Softbank steigt zum zweitgrößten privaten Aktionär auf
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21T-Mobile Continues to Take the 5G Crown in Latest Network Reports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.09.21Teamviewer, Talkpool AG, Deutsche Telekom – Hier geht es nach oben!
inv3st.de | Kommentare