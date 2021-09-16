T-Mobile Adds In-Store Repairs and More Device Protection Benefits for Customers

These new benefits top an already-packed list of device protections loaded into Protection<360>. Starting at $7 (+ tax) per month, Protection<360> also includes:

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will soon offer in-store same day device repairs at 500 stores across the country – with more on the way – and is adding new Protection<360> benefits for customers, all starting November 1, 2021.

Accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage — including next business day replacements

AppleCare for eligible Apple devices

Unlimited screen protector replacement — if it breaks, get a new one, and we’ll even put it on for you

Hardware service coverage, such as a mechanical breakdown, included with unlimited claims

JUMP! Upgrades — T-Mobile customers get the latest and greatest device sooner

Live tech support via the Protection<360> app on iOS and Android

And more.

T-Mobile customers can add Protection<360> when they make a qualified T-Mobile device purchase, completed repair, lease or finance – or up to 30 days later – in a T-Mobile store, online or by calling their T-Mobile Team of Experts.

$29 Screen Repair: This applies when and where service is provided through Assurant-authorized repair centers, which include T-Mobile service and repair locations when and where repair service is available; otherwise, we’ll provide a replacement device and collect the appropriate accidental damage service fee/deductible based on device tier.

