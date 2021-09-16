Mogo to Participate in BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference on Wednesday, September 22. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on September 22 at 9:30am ET and will be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

Interested investors should contact their BTIG representative to schedule a meeting.