Next-Gen Digital Media, Building Conglomerates Upon Evolving Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of media and advertising dates back to ancient societies carving on rock. Ironically, carving on a rock is probably about as effective today as an email blast, which was all the rage only a few years ago. Hard to fathom where digital media and advertising will be in another 5,000 years, but safe to say that future innovations will continue to build upon technologies evolving today. The industry moves so fast based upon consumer trends that steadily cross inflection points and determine the history of modern digital media. It is clear that the new era of digital media will redefine how brands connect with consumers, as innovation pushes the boundaries in digital media strategies to make advertising personal and native like nothing seen before. Email marketing is dead and taking static banner ads with it, replaced by more intelligent and fluid technologies supported by artificial intelligence. This next generation of digital media is being spearheaded by companies such as DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (Profile) with its strategy to build a digital media conglomerate in the categories of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL has begun with a comprehensive software solution platform in the social category complete with innovative content, measurement and distribution solutions, alongside engagement and communication tools and the technology designed specifically for identifying the most-efficient strategies. Companies know that consumers are ultra-savvy and intolerant of meaningless ads, which is driving business to DGTL. Other savvy companies, including Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) (OTCPK: CNSWF), Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI), ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSX.V: ESE) and LOGIQ Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), are seeing opportunities for growth and evolution in their respective industries, often acquiring or partnering with others to stay on the leading edge of innovation.

DGTL is working to complete acquisition of Engagement Labs, which is modeled to add C$3 .5–$4 million to DGTL revenue.

DGTL Holdings and Spaceback have partnered for the world's first certified social influencer advertising platform, converting content to web ads for any screen format.

DGTL acquired CaaS provider Hashoff in 2020 at 2x revenue, saw sales expand 71%.

DGTL Holdings has completed the latest version of Hashoff 2.0, positioning the company to target video ads on apps such as TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat.

