Boxlight-EOS Education Helps a Large District Better Utilize Ed Tech

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that its professional development division, Boxlight-EOS Education, successfully supported Phoenix Unified High School District (Phoenix, AZ) through a shift in digital learning.

Boxlight-EOS Education has designed a robust portfolio of teacher professional development offerings, and in this past year has earned multiple awards for customizing content to better align with remote and hybrid teaching environments. In their continuing work with Phoenix Unified High School District, EOS modified their existing programs so that they were adaptable, relevant, and would help drive positive change for PXU teachers and staff.

One focus of the redesigned PD program was helping PXU staff to use Microsoft Office 365 for Education more effectively, including presenting to large groups, using Teams for specialized tasks and communication, and making sure students could access assignments.

Renu Singh, Program Director at Maryvale Gifted and Talented Academy, stated, “(Boxlight-EOS Education is) an amazing team that has supported us in the effective integration of technology for instruction, PLC, and presentations. The EOS team provides solutions for every question we ask. Thank you!”

For more information on Boxlight-EOS Education and their professional development offerings, please visit boxlight.com/professional-development.

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

