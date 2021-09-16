checkAd

Adamas Announces GOCOVRI Presentations at the Upcoming International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society’s (MDS) Congress

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced five posters will be presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) Virtual Congress, taking place September 17 – 22, 2021. The poster presentations will focus on GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, and as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease experiencing OFF episodes.

“We are pleased to present several analyses of different published clinical studies to highlight the importance of choosing the appropriate treatment options to address motor complications in Parkinson’s disease. GOCOVRI’s clinical results continue to demonstrate its unique and meaningful treatment impact on both OFF and dyskinesia – including through indirect comparisons with other levodopa-adjunctive treatments and amantadine-based products,” said Adrian Quartel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adamas. “Additionally, in a post-hoc analysis, GOCOVRI as an only/early add-on treatment to levodopa showed reductions of OFF and dyskinesia that were similar to, or greater than, those seen in the overall trial population. Overall, we are pleased to offer patients a non-surgical treatment option that increases their GOOD ON time and doesn’t necessitate a trade-off between treating OFF or dyskinesia.”

One presentation (Poster 446) will highlight pooled data from GOCOVRI pivotal trials to evaluate the efficacy of GOCOVRI as a first/early add-on treatment to levodopa for Parkinson’s disease (PD) motor complications (OFF or dyskinesia). This post-hoc analysis examined two subgroups of patients: 1) those using levodopa as their only medication for PD, and 2) those who developed motor complications and entered the GOCOVRI trials within five years of being diagnosed with PD. The results of this analysis support GOCOVRI as an early adjunctive treatment to levodopa for patients with early motor complications - OFF or dyskinesia.

