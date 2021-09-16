checkAd

Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Has Announced Nomad & Spare Air Collaboration With YouTube Influencers

Pompano Beach, FL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of tankless dive equipment as well as high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, has announced their Nomad and Spare Air partnership with YouTube influencers, Joe Oceanside (29.7K subscribers) and Michael Oliver (224K subscribers).

“So far, we’ve sent out Spare Air systems and Nomad units to two of our longest-standing influencers. As manufacturing continues to move forward on the Nomad, we have plans to increase our micro/macro influencer portfolio, and are looking to leverage more connections in the sailing, powerboating, diving and snorkeling communities that will further generate sales and exposure. Not only are these partnerships promoting brand awareness for Spare Air and BLU3, but they associate the brands as a package deal,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3, Inc.

Blake added, “Both Michael and Joe have expressed their excitement from using both products for the first time. We are looking forward to the next videos coming out soon from other influencers who already have received their Nomad, Spare Air, and Bright Weights packages. With the Nomad now in production and rated at 30 feet, we want to ingrain the importance of having access to a Spare Air in case it’s needed.”

Joe Oceanside and Michael Oliver created two videos that delivered our brand messaging about Spare Air and Nomad, speaking about the features, safety components and how they’re used. To date, both videos have generated in excess of 20,000 views and over 1,500 likes on their YouTube channels.

Here are the YouTube video URLs:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6wvL96UtI8&t=145s

www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8XT0zU1RuA&t=12s

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has four subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc., manufacturer of the Nemo and Nomad; Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas and Submersible Systems Inc., manufacturer of Spare Air. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida with offices in Huntington Beach, CA.

