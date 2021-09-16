checkAd

The Rare Antiquities Token Is Approaching the Antiquities' Industry with Its Unique Investment Opportunity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:23  |  27   |   |   

- Another revolution in the crypto world, the Rare Antiquities Token, has entered the scene with a bang

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rare Antiquities Token (RAT) aims to be the number one token to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream through the museum, galleries, and heritage sector. The RAT infrastructure facilitates the payment of admissions, goods, and services to the sector whilst also providing free access to RAT holders through the RAT to Pay chargeback programme. Investors can take advantage of this unique benefit simply by being a holder of RAT.

The Rare Antiquities Token, a museum, gallery, and heritage stablecoin that rewards holders with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of purchased antiques, consists of three main components; the RAT To Pay redemption program, the RAT Antiquities wallet, and the NFT antiquities rewards for its holders.

The Antiquities Wallet, which charges a 2% fee on purchases and a 3% fee on sales, is a fascinating component of this initiative. This is used to reimburse holders' admission fees, but the main objective is to purchase appreciating antiquities in the company's name. The value of these assets works against the company's ability to maintain a consistent pricing floor. That is, the Crypto Company value can never fall below the value of its assets.

RAT To Pay is the infrastructure that allows museums, galleries, and heritage organizations to accept The Rare Antiquities Token for entry, merchandise, transactions, and other relevant physical items or services.

RAT holders can enter museums using RAT, and their admission cost will be automatically restored to their RAT wallet, making the admission free of charge.

The RAT infrastructure follows the Metcalfe Effect, which states that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of connected users to the system. This has proved effective for the infrastructure as it helped achieve an Increased number of RAT holders, increased RAT token liquidity, increased secondary market activity, increased social activity across all outlets, and increased foot traffic to the sector.

The Rare Antiquities Tokens return NFTs as digital collectibles to holders as well as providing free access to partner museums. When an antiquity is purchased, a deed proving its legitimacy is kept and from this deed, a one-of-a-kind NFT is minted of the antiquity. Holders will then receive rewards through fractional ownership of another level of minted NFTs. They are free to trade these fractional NFTs as they wish on the RAT marketplace. The longer a holder HODLs RAT, the more NFT rewards they get.

The NFT standard allows for verifiable digital scarcity with a proven authenticity and immutable proof of ownership. NFT's allow for more details attributed to being included, such as rich metadata about the asset and evidence of ownership and legitimacy of the antiquity. Through fractional distribution proportionate to a holder's holding, RAT holders can not only become owners of an NFT, but these metadata authenticated details allow owners to be confident about the authenticity and provenance of the NFT.

The US museum industry market size is $ 12.19 billion. With 94,675 museums worldwide and hundreds of millions of visitors each year, there is the potential to be a token of rare antiques adopted by a considerable number of users to get free admission to museums via the RAT To Pay Chargeback Program. This shows the potential in RAT's ecosystem, which will attract more users from the traditional market.

As the project further develops the is the opportunity for the RAT antiquities to one day be held in an exhibition. RAT holders could then walk around and be pleased to know that as a holder, they own a fraction of every unique antiquity on display!

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own due diligence before making financial decisions related to any Cryptocurrency.

Media Contacts:
Company: The Rare Antiquities Token
Website: https://therat.finance/
Email: Ryan@therat.finance




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Rare Antiquities Token Is Approaching the Antiquities' Industry with Its Unique Investment Opportunity - Another revolution in the crypto world, the Rare Antiquities Token, has entered the scene with a bang BRISTOL, England, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Rare Antiquities Token (RAT) aims to be the number one token to bring cryptocurrency into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
Widespread Awareness of Turmeric's Antioxidant Properties Raises Profile of Global Curcumin Market, ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...