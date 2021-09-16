Biodesix Announces Abstracts Presented During the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

The Role of Serum Proteomic Signature in Predicting Survival by PD-L1 Status in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Receiving Immunotherapy Session P57 - Predictive Tumor Based Assays/ Biomarkers/ Pathology - ICI Biomarkers An independent study presented by Leeseul Kim, MD of AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, IL, demonstrated that blood-based proteomic testing (Biodesix, Inc.) predicts survival outcomes in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based regimen. The authors point out that while immunotherapy is very effective treating many patients with lung cancer, not all patients with lung cancer benefit.

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that two abstracts highlighting proteomic and genomic data based on their diagnostic tests were presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).

Turnaround Time and Variant Prevalence of a Blood-based KRAS Test in Patients With NSCLC

Session P24 - Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-invasive Diagnostic Modalities - Targeted Therapy

A study presented by Edgardo Santos, MD, Florida Precision Oncology, Aventura, FL, demonstrated that the blood-based GeneStrat test, focusing specifically on the KRAS G12C/V/D+ testing for this analysis, delivered results to ordering clinicians in under 30 hours on average in two large patient cohorts representing a real-world clinical setting, enabling rapid detection of 3 common KRAS mutations across all stages of NSCLC. Expedited time-to-treatment for patients with actionable driver mutations, now including people with NSCLC that have the KRAS G12C mutation (drug Lumakras (sotorasib), Amgen, Inc.) will improve patient access and overall outcomes to the ever-evolving targeted therapies for eligible patients.

“Our mission is to Improve overall patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs by developing diagnostic solutions that reduce ineffective and unnecessary treatments,” said Scott Hutton, CEO, Biodesix. “Additionally, it is always our goal to expedite treatment and remain the leader in turn-around times. These abstracts highlight the effectiveness of our approach in utilizing multiple technologies to determine the best treatment plans as rapidly as possible for patients with lung cancer.”