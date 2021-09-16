Silicone Adhesives Sales to Pick Up as Investment in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Likely to Hit All Time High in Next Ten Years

- The latest report by Fact.MR on global silicone adhesives market presents in-depth analysis of various factors such as drivers and restrains that are expected to determine the future of the market. The report also divulges into compelling insights about regional outlook and trends prevalent globally that will shape consumer demand through the assessment period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silicone adhesives market is expected to witness surge in demand in the coming years owing to rising production of electric vehicles in Europe, China, and the U.S. Glass bonding, exterior trim, interior trim, structural metal bonding, and structural fiber reinforced plastic bonding are a few applications of silicone adhesives in the automotive industry.

Construction industry also will continue exhibiting high demand for silicone adhesives through the assessment period, from 2021 to 2031. Silicone adhesives are popular due to their excellent conductive properties, which paves scope for increasing application in the electronics sector.

Despite consistently rising demand from diverse industries, sales of silicone adhesives plummeted amidst restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19 outbreak. Suspension of operation across construction and automotive industries, besides various manufacturing units had adverse impact on silicone adhesives market.

However, the market is expected to recover post COVID-19, driven by increasing production of electric vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric car reached 2.1 million in 2019, which showcased a 6% hike as compared to the year before.

China is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for silicone adhesives market during the forecast period as home to one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world. Also, surging vehicle production is expected to seal China's dominance in the East Asia silicone adhesives market.

The country also is investing significantly in construction activities to steer infrastructural expansion. This is another factor supporting sales of silicone adhesives in the country.

"Some developed markets are inching closer to saturation. Consequently, leading silicone adhesives manufacturers are focusing on uncovering growth prospects across emerging economies. The booming construction sector of these countries offer lucrative prospects for sales of silicone adhesives," says the Fact.MR analyst.