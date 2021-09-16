Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update

"Securter IPO Update"VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today provides the following update to shareholders regarding the …

On September 9, 2021; Brad Moynes was appointed as President of Securter Systems Inc. and will focus on corporate finance and the anticipated Securter Initial Public Offering "IPO". The Securter IPO and the process to list on a recognized Canadian Stock Exchange is well underway and the required documentation is nearing completion.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com , a financial technology services company, today provides the following update to shareholders regarding the current progress made by its equity investment partner Securter Systems Inc ("Securter"). Digatrade owns 4,396,000 (15.42%) of a total issued and outstanding of 28,506,000 shares of Securter Systems and the exclusive marketing and distribution rights to the technology for two key territories: South America and the United Kingdom.

On September 8, 2021 Securter closed its Crowdfunding campaign that provided $53,050 of funding and increased the shareholder based to over 125 investors. Securter continues to offer its unit private placement of shares priced at $0.10 per share with a 1:1 warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a period of two years to accredited investors.

The Securter Sedar profile has been created and all future material disclosure will be available to be viewed at the following link:

https://www.sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo ...

More information will be made available when it materializes.

ABOUT DIGATRADE

DIGATRADE is a Financial Technology "fintech" services company. Digatrade is developing various payment industry process improvements that are proprietary. They represent a next generation platform for security and convenience in a variety of modalities, including online credit card payment system in South America. Digatrade is targeting numerous fintech service licensing vehicles, also including blockchain derived applications. Digatrade Financial Corp. is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and publicly listed on the OTC.PK under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC".