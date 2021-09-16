checkAd

DoorDash Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Growth Prospects

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – DoorDash rose 3% in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to $255 from $190BofA sees upside to estimates and a robust 5-year growth opportunityDoorDash has the most estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – DoorDash rose 3% in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
  • Price target raised to $255 from $190
  • BofA sees upside to estimates and a robust 5-year growth opportunity
  • DoorDash has the most estimate upside potential in the sector, BofA said
