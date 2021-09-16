DoorDash Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Growth Prospects
- (PLX AI) – DoorDash rose 3% in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- Price target raised to $255 from $190
- BofA sees upside to estimates and a robust 5-year growth opportunity
- DoorDash has the most estimate upside potential in the sector, BofA said
