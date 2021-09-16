Organisations are at an Inflection Point When it Comes to the Next Level of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

European Research Shows Many Executives Understand the Importance of Prioritising Diversity Initiatives, Yet Need to Ensure Actions Result in Lasting Change

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the results of research that highlights that the majority of European organisations believe their executive teams understand the importance of equity, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I), and have invested in the infrastructure to develop it. The research was conducted in Spring 2021, amongst more than 2,200 HR professionals and business leaders to understand their motivations, activities and progress in relation to belonging and diversity (B&D). The study, conducted in partnership with Workday and Sapio Research, spanned across 14 countries and showed great progress, but also indicated clear areas of opportunity.



In support of its Belonging and Diversity programme and its stated commitment to value Inclusion, Belonging and Equity (VIBE), Workday wanted to dive deeper into key trends and uncover more around the motivations, activities and progress behind them. From being set up for success with clear goals and using the right data as a solid basis for informed decisions, to applying a systematic approach and using the technology needed to drive progress, the study found that ED&I is moving to the heart of business and presents an opportunity to create lasting change.

Key highlights of the study include: