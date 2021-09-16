checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
16.09.2021, 15:44  |  22   |   |   

We are initiating coverage of GEA Group with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 48.00, offering an upside of c. 19%. Today’s news of winning a major order from the plantbased industry underlines our positive assumptions.

 

GEA Group AG (Initiation)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 7.3bn


BUY

PT EUR 48.00 (+19% potential)

 

We are initiating coverage with a BUY recommendation. Read why we believe GEA will be a major beneficiary of the current plant-based protein hype.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

We are initiating coverage of GEA Group with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 48.00, offering an upside of c. 19%. Today’s news of winning a major order from the plantbased industry once again shows that GEA is at the forefront of developing innovative engineering and process technologies enabling customers to cater into the dynamic market space for alternative and sustainable food. Consequently, we believe that growth at GEA will continue to develop favourably with a CAGR growth of 4.6%+ and which could soon make consensus estimates look too conservative. In fact, GEA is likely to almost reach pre-Covid sales level as soon as this fiscal year, with earnings already topping last year’s earnings – the results of continued cost cutting measures. Thus, GEA looks set to be an ideal investment for investors seeking an ESG compliant investment (Leeway score of 69/100) whilst at the same time benefitting from a recently announced share buyback (4.4%) and a healthy dividend yield of 2.3%

GEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be We are initiating coverage of GEA Group with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 48.00, offering an upside of c. 19%. Today’s news of winning a major order from the plantbased industry once again shows that GEA is at the forefront of developing innovative engineering and process technologies enabling customers to cater into the dynamic market space for alternative and sustainable food. Consequently, we believe that growth at GEA will continue to develop favourably.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong midterm targets
AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Yet another increase in FY 2021 guidance
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong midterm targets
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Synbiotic SE - Growth with a stressless investment
AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Yet another increase in FY 2021 guidance
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Strong rebound in sales
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up
AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - The positive re-rating will continue
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:20 Uhrdpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:07 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Deutliche Kursgewinne - Dax über 15 700 Punkte nahe Tageshoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13:20 UhrGEA Group: Großauftrag von Novozymes
4investors | Kommentare
12:20 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Leichte Kursgewinne - Stimmung bleibt gedämpft
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:23 UhrGea gewinnt Auftrag zum Bau von Protein-Großanlage in den USA
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:10 UhrGEA Gets High Double-Digit Million Euro Order for Novozymes Factory
PLX AI | Analysen
10:01 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Wins one of the largest orders in the company's history in the growing 'New Food' market of the future
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:01 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Gewinnt einen der größten Aufträge der Unternehmensgeschichte im wachsenden Zukunftsmarkt 'New Food'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten