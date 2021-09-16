AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be

We are initiating coverage of GEA Group with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 48.00, offering an upside of c. 19%. Today’s news of winning a major order from the plantbased industry underlines our positive assumptions.

GEA Group AG (Initiation) Industrial Goods & Services MCap EUR 7.3bn

BUY PT EUR 48.00 (+19% potential) We are initiating coverage with a BUY recommendation. Read why we believe GEA will be a major beneficiary of the current plant-based protein hype. Read

What’s it all about?

We are initiating coverage of GEA Group with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 48.00, offering an upside of c. 19%. Today’s news of winning a major order from the plantbased industry once again shows that GEA is at the forefront of developing innovative engineering and process technologies enabling customers to cater into the dynamic market space for alternative and sustainable food. Consequently, we believe that growth at GEA will continue to develop favourably with a CAGR growth of 4.6%+ and which could soon make consensus estimates look too conservative. In fact, GEA is likely to almost reach pre-Covid sales level as soon as this fiscal year, with earnings already topping last year’s earnings – the results of continued cost cutting measures. Thus, GEA looks set to be an ideal investment for investors seeking an ESG compliant investment (Leeway score of 69/100) whilst at the same time benefitting from a recently announced share buyback (4.4%) and a healthy dividend yield of 2.3%