Bilia AB – Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022 comprises the following members:

In 2016 Bilia AB’s Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee which is applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to the instruction, the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprising the company’s Chairman of the Board and one representative for each of the two to four largest shareholders in terms of votes, based on information from Euroclear Sweden AB at the end of the month preceding the appointment of the Nomination Committee.

· Mats Qviberg, Chairman of the Board in Bilia AB

· Tim Floderus, , appointed by Investment AB Öresund, Chairman of the

Nomination Committee

· Sofia Olsson, appointed by the Engebretsen family

· Katarina Hammar, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds

· Emilie Westholm, appointed by Folksam

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Board members and Chairman of the Board, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, renumeration to the auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the process of appointing the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting can submit them via email to nominering@bilia.se. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals ahead of the AGM, these should be available to the Nomination Committee by

6 January 2022.

Gothenburg, September 16, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment