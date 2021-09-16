Healixa Forms a Strategic Partnership in Guyana with Vitality SE
New York, NY , Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive
technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Vitality SE, a seasoned local Guyanese company led by socially minded entrepreneurs, announced today that they
have entered into a long-term strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the quickly emerging Economy of Guyana. The new innovative partnership leverages the
respective strengths of Healixa and Vitality to create compelling value for both companies and their respective shareowners, as well as the people of Guyana.
Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of Healixa’s sustainability technologies with Vitality’s dedicated focus and expertise in building climate resilient communities in the country of Guyana.
“Healixa continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront of building sustainable communities,” said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “Vitality’s commitment to a socially responsible approach to business aligns perfectly with our corporate culture of ‘Doing Well While Doing Good’. This long-term partnership aligns us with a leading local company in one of the fastest growing markets in the world.”
“Our agreement enables us to focus on our core mission of being socially minded entrepreneurs, while leveraging the strength of Healixa’s revolutionary technologies,” said Mahaish Ramoutar, CEO of Vitality SE. “Guyana is in a unique position to learn the lessons of more developed economies and implement cutting edge technology to “leapfrog” over the traditional curve. Healixa’s health-tech applications, along with Healixa’s cutting edge Atmospheric Water Harvesting are perfect examples of the types of technologies that will help both the people of Guyana and the economy more rapidly advance.”
