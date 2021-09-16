checkAd

DGAP-DD Symrise AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 16:04  |  10   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2021 / 16:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Frau
First name: Ursula
Last name(s): Buck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
119.75 EUR 24788.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
119.75 EUR 24788.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70199  16.09.2021 



Symrise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Symrise AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 16:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker im zweiten Quartal mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung gegenüber Vorjahr - Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG emittiert ersten Green Bond in Höhe von 400 Mio. Euro - weiterer Baustein zur ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:04 UhrDGAP-DD: Symrise AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12:57 UhrDer neue Dax – größer und vielseitiger
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
15.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Dax-Neulinge wie HelloFresh und Zalando schwächeln
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21BARCLAYS stuft SYMRISE AG auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.09.21Nach Dax-Erweiterung: Mehr Vorstände mit ausländischem Pass
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Bitcoin, Tencent, NetEase, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Lufthansa, Telekom, Zalando, Symrise, Sartorius - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08.09.21Sei kein Gerhard Schröder: Wie man ein Kanzler-Depot aufbaut
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.09.21Aktien: Aareal Bank, Delivery Hero, Klöckner, LPKF Laser, Morphosys, Symrise: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
06.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wieder auf Erfolgskurs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.09.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft SYMRISE AG auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen