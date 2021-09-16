checkAd

Redbox Entertainment Sets December 10 Release Date for Western-Action Film The Last Son

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021   

Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox, today announced it has set December 10 as the release date for the anticipated western-action film The Last Son. Partnering with the film label DECAL, The Last Son will premiere in a limited number of theaters and be available day-and-date widely On Demand. The Last Son stars Sam Worthington, Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly), Thomas Jane and Heather Graham.

Redbox announced December 10 as the premiere date for its action-western film THE LAST SON available in a limited number of theaters and widely On Demand. Shown here (L-R) are stars Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly) and Heather Graham. (credit: Redbox Entertainment)

From a blacklist script written by Greg Johnson, and directed by Tim Sutton (Donnybrook), The Last Son is set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century. Isaac LeMay (Worthington) is a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic U.S. officer Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course.

"The Last Son truly portrays the brutality that was the West in the 19th century," said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. "With an all-star cast, beautiful cinematics, and an engrossing storyline, I know our customers are in for a treat this December."

Shot entirely on-location in Montana, The Last Son is executive produced by Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment, Galen Smith and Marc Danon of Redbox, Brandon Burrows, Kim Delonghi, Christina Lundbohm and Mark Andrews of 828 Media Capital and JD Beaufils of VMI Worldwide. Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide produced The Last Son with Jib Polhemus of Source Management + Production, Dean Bloxom of Deano Productions, Steven Luke, and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Media Capital. Jessica Bennett and Sherri Hewett of VMI Worldwide are co-producers. The film is not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

