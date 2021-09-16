Six-person advisor team joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Indianapolis, IN

“We are excited for the team to join the firm and our Indianapolis office,” said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “I’m looking forward to seeing what a team with such diverse expertise will accomplish for clients at UBS, leveraging the breadth and depth of our platform for UHNW clients and family offices.”

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that a six-person Financial Advisor team has joined the firm in Indianapolis, Indiana. The team, called FEF Wealth Partners, serves ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families and institutions across the country, primarily in Indiana and Kentucky. They join UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

With a focus on pre and post-liquidity planning, estate and legacy planning, lending, and portfolio management, the team has more than 100 years of combined experience. At UBS, they will concentrate on working with clients who have complex balance sheets, estate tax concerns and business succession needs.

“Dan, Brett, Kaus and Karin bring decades of experience working with UHNW clients,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Together, they have a unique understanding of how to deliver tailored services to meet client needs.”

The six-person advisor team joining UBS includes:

Brett Headley, CFP , Financial Advisor with 12 years of industry experience.

, Financial Advisor with 12 years of industry experience. Kaus Christopher, CFP , Financial Advisor with 24 years of experience in wealth management and public accounting taxation.

, Financial Advisor with 24 years of experience in wealth management and public accounting taxation. Dan Larner , Financial Advisor with 17 years of industry experience.

, Financial Advisor with 17 years of industry experience. Karin Veatch , Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with 24 years of experience in wealth management and trusts and estates law practice.

, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with 24 years of experience in wealth management and trusts and estates law practice. Rick Grimes , Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with 14 years of industry experience.

, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with 14 years of industry experience. Jaimie Shrieve, Client Service Associate with 16 years of industry experience.

Each team member completed their post-secondary education in Indiana and calls central Indiana home. The team members are also all parents and volunteers who spend time with a number of local non-profit organizations, including Central Indiana Community Foundation, Foster Success, Big Brothers Big Sisters and St. Vincent Foundation.

