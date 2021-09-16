checkAd

Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand Its Footprint With An Additional Solar Feasibility Study For A Fifth Multi Mega Solar Farm; Rochester, New York

Company Previously Announced A Completed Survey For First Two Locations, $33 Million And $31 Million, Respectively, With Expected Total Project Revenues In Excess Of $64 Million Over Life Of The Projects

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, announced the survey for a 5th feasibility study site at 565 Blossom Road in Rochester, NY. The property owner of this fifth host site has signed an agreement. This new community solar host site encompasses a 350 thousand square foot roof array.

As previously announced, Green Stream Holdings engaged with KMB, a nationally known, full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms.

KMB was hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for locations in the State of New York.  Their studies will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

About KMB Design Group

KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. We are a service engineering solutions provider licensed in all 50 states of the United States and in Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. Our extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB’s focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients.  KMB currently provides designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW nationwide for a wide ranging size of solar installations. For more information, please visit: https://www.kmbdg.com or https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

