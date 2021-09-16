Pierce Manufacturing Completes Ownership Interest in Boise Mobile Equipment

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierce Manufacturing Inc. , an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of an ownership interest in Boise Mobile Equipment (BME). This investment will facilitate greater collaboration between Pierce and BME within the wildland fire market. Furthermore, Pierce will support BME as the business moves from a factory-direct model to an independent dealer distribution model, with a focus on the West Coast, which will provide new and existing BME customers with comprehensive service, parts inventory, and support.

“This is an important day for both Pierce and BME customers,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president, Fire & Emergency. “We understand that fire and rescue departments face special challenges related to wildland environments. With this investment, Pierce will work with BME to provide the best possible wildland offerings to meet these unique challenges. And of equal importance is our ability to create an unmatched network of highly trained dealer organizations who are prepared to provide best-in-class service and support for the wildland customers.”

BME has served fire and emergency professionals for over thirty years and is considered a premier fire apparatus manufacturer with wildland products including the Model 34, Tactical Tender, and Type 6 Xtreme. BME’s quality fabrication and service align closely with Pierce’s manufacturing and aftermarket standards, featuring individualized design options, exceptional craftsmanship, and rugged durability.

“Boise Mobile Equipment opened its doors in 1990 and has been manufacturing and serving firefighters since then,” said Chad Moffat, president of Boise Mobile Equipment. “We believe the fire service will benefit from the high-quality wildland products that Pierce and BME will be working together to market and develop. We look forward to leveraging Pierce’s expertise as we transition from a direct sales model to a dealer distribution model.”

BME wildland products are renowned for equipping firefighters with a high-quality apparatus providing durability, serviceability, and longevity. Pierce Manufacturing and its parent company, Oshkosh Corporation, complement BME’s reputation with a rich history of innovation and advanced mobility solutions, ideal for addressing the harsh wildland environments.