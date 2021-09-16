Jamf Ranked #44 in the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work, ranking in 44 th place. This is the first time Jamf has been ranked as one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

As a recipient of the Best Workplaces for Women ranking, Jamf continues to foster growth and opportunities for women in technology

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of Jamf’s employees said Jamf is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

As organizations across the globe continue to navigate the future of work, an undeniable trend has emerged - employees are demanding a flexible and equitable work environment. More than 3 million women have left the workforce since the beginning of the pandemic, and for those still working, they are looking for companies that provide flexibility and equitable opportunity.

Jamf Embraces the Work from Anywhere Model

Top factors for women in their job search are flexibility and work-life balance, all of which Jamf offers. Jamf encourages employees to work where they are the happiest and most productive.

Jamf’s office-as-a-service model provides the option to employees who want the camaraderie of the office. Jamf’s offices include perks such as dedicated wellness and nursing rooms, workout facilities and top-of-the-line technology to collaborate with colleagues from around the world seamlessly.

To further the goal of enabling true flexibility, Jamf provides all employees a $1,000 stipend to furnish their home offices with what they need to be comfortable and productive.

Jamf Empowers Employees Through Community

Jamf has several employee resource groups, aimed at creating an environment that embraces and celebrates unique perspectives and ideas. These Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) include Women@Jamf, Shades of Jamf, Proud@Jamf, Families@Jamf and Accessibility@Jamf. All groups offer a space for women to participate in transparent discussions and access key resources to thrive at Jamf.