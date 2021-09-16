Counter-IED Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2030; Advantages to Minimize Damage Associated with IED Incidents to Drive Global Market, states TMR

- Availability of a range of solutions to be deployed in various vehicles used in the armed forces and other vulnerable areas stirs growth of the counter-IED market

Counter-IED Market – Overview

The growing incidence of modern warfare that is related with massive destruction has necessitated law enforcement and military agencies to be equipped with effective counter acting capabilities, which is in the scope of the counter-IED market.

Large budgets of governments around the world to improve national security has led to equipping their respective defense sector with data-driven intelligence. The extensive processes deployed for automated data collection are combined with data integration methods for a single interface of intelligence that helps to reliably assess threat of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks. This magnitude of threat and its associated damage necessitates the deployment of counter-IED solutions as a preventive measure, particularly for the law enforcement and military sectors.

The characteristic of counter-IED solutions wherein several programs are bundled to suit various vulnerable areas is creating opportunities in the counter-IED market. At the back of these factors, the counter-IED market is estimated to cross US$ 2.9 Bn by 2030.

Counter-IED Market: Key Findings of Report

Key Role Played by Governments to Equip Armed Forces Creates Demand; Changing Mode of IED Attacks to Drive Research for Innovative Solutions

The surge in the number terrorist activities in various parts of the world, particularly in conflicted zones is a concern for governments for national and civilian security. This has led to dedicated research and data collection to assess vulnerabilities and adopt solid measures to prevent damage and human loss as much as possible. Thus, law enforcement departments and military agencies collaborate with behavioral and computational scientists to gauge potential attacks and their severity, if possible.