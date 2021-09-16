First Midwest Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) today announced that it has published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, Momentum for All. The report highlights First Midwest’s approach to CSR and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), its commitment to colleagues, clients and communities and how First Midwest integrates environmental, social and governance factors into its business model.

“Being a good corporate citizen has been a part of First Midwest’s corporate fabric since the founding of our company,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and CEO of First Midwest. “This report brings to life what we are all about—how we express our character, how we live our mission and values and how we hold ourselves to the highest standard in doing so. I am extremely proud of our colleagues’ commitment to our clients, communities and each other and look forward to continuing to build on our progress as we strive to create Momentum for All.”