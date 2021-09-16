DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES (Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 11 112 48,5000 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 4 020 48,5000 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 2 623 48,5000 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 75 492 48,8076 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 34 150 48,9063 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 6 662 48,9548 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 195 000 48,7815 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 60 000 48,7945 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 10 941 48,9160 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 241 678 48,5361 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 82 093 48,5505 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 18 450 48,5804 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 242 086 48,5480 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 83 626 48,5535 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 18 569 48,5010 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 15-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 242 385 49,3991 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 15-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 83 605 49,3917 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 15-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 18 865 49,4002 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

;

Attachment