mdf commerce publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in which more than 400 people participated.

19,643,270 shares (approximately 69.16% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of July 26, 2021, the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of mdf commerce by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The votes received for that purpose were as follows: