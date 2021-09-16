checkAd

mdf commerce publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 16:43  |  90   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in which more than 400 people participated.

19,643,270 shares (approximately 69.16% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of July 26, 2021, the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of mdf commerce by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The votes received for that purpose were as follows:

NOMINEES

 FOR WITHHELD
Number % Number %
Mary-Ann Bell 18,227,345 93.23% 1,324,051 6.77%
Christian Dumont 17,854,723 91.32% 1,696,673 8.68%
Luc Filiatreault 15,968,129 81.68% 3,580,978 18.32%
Hon. Clément Gignac 18,223,283 93.21% 1,328,113 6.79%
Gilles Laporte 16,671,230 85.27% 2,880,166 14.73%
Catherine Roy 16,863,457 86.25% 2,687,939 13.75%
Jean-François Sabourin 15,703,376 80.32% 3,848,020 19.68%
Zoya Shchupak 18,178,711 92.98% 1,372,685 7.02%

Mr. Gilles Laurin resigned from his position as a director of mdf commerce on September 9, 2021 and did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

The Corporation also confirms the approval of the Advance Notice By-Law and the Forum Selection By-Law by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present and represented by proxy.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce inc.

Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO
Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004
Email: luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com

Deborah Dumoulin, Chief Financial Officer
Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2134
Email: deborah.dumoulin@mdfcommerce.com

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 8220
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mdf commerce publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...