European Energy A/S confirms fulfilment of the conditions of early redemption of all of its outstanding senior secured green bonds due 2023 in connection with the completion of the issuance of new EUR denominated sr. unsecured green bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 16:58  |  21   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 16/2021 (16.09.2021)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to Company Announcement no. 14/2021 of 27 August 2021 (the "Conditional Early Redemption Announcement") in which European Energy A/S (the "Company") announced the conditional early redemption of its EUR 200,000,000 Senior Secured Callable Floating Rate Green Bonds 2019/2023 with ISIN code DK0030448238 (the "Existing Bonds").

UNCONDITIONAL NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION

Further to the Conditional Early Redemption Announcement, the Company hereby confirms to all holders of the Existing Bonds of which EUR 200,000,000 is currently outstanding that the New Financing Conditions (as defined in the Conditional Early Redemption Announcement) have been fulfilled and that the Company's notice of early redemption has thereby become unconditional. This means that the Company will redeem all of the outstanding Existing Bonds in full (the "Early Redemption") in accordance with clause 10.3 (Early voluntary redemption by the Issuer (call option and equity claw back)) of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds dated 18 June 2019 (as amended from time to time) (the "Terms and Conditions").

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this Company Announcement have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

The date of the Early Redemption (the "Redemption Date") will be 22 September 2021, and the Record Date for the Early Redemption will be 21 September 2021 (the date falling one (1) Business Day prior to the Redemption Date). The first date of the notice period for the Early Redemption was the date on which the holders of the Existing Bonds received the Conditional Early Redemption Announcement which, in accordance with clause 25.1 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions was three (3) Business Days after 27 August 2021. The Redemption Date is fifteen (15) Business Days thereafter in accordance with clause 10.3.3 of the Terms and Conditions.

