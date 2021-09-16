checkAd

Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 17:03  |  37   |   |   

- Automotive Applications to Account for More than One-Third of the Window Films Sales through 2031

- The latest study on the window films market conducted by Fact.MR provides insights into market size, dynamics, and taxonomy for the assessment period, from 2021 to 2031. The report reveals key factors fuelling the demand for window films across key market segments in terms of product type and application

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest insights from Fact.MR, the global window films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

FactMR Logo

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the usage of window films improves the average energy consumption by preventing more than 30% of heat loss that takes place through doors and windows at offices and homes.

Window films assist in blocking ultraviolet (UV) rays, reducing glare, increasing energy efficiency of cooling systems and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any building. Thus, several commercial property owners and homeowners are increasingly adopting window films, which is in turn is driving the market sales.  

Recent advancements in window films technologies such as the launch of spectrally selective films and dual reflective are propelling the demand for window films across commercial and residential applications. Driven by this, the sales of window films are expected to rise by over 1.5X during the assessment period between 2021 and 2031.

Automotive applications are anticipated to account for over 1/3rd of the overall market share by the end of 2031, as per Fact.MR. Rapidly surging automotive production and increasing use of window films for preventing damages caused by flying shards are bolstering the demand across the segment.

"Window film associations such as the European Window Film Association (EWFA) and International Film Association (IFA) are creating a conducive environment for manufacturers by assisting them with knowledge transfer regarding the latest technology and government policies. Besides this, rising number of green building development projects and the construction of net-zero energy buildings will fuel opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through 2031 - Automotive Applications to Account for More than One-Third of the Window Films Sales through 2031 - The latest study on the window films market conducted by Fact.MR provides insights into market size, dynamics, and taxonomy for the assessment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
KVS Technologies signs US$60 million strategic agreement with US-based Spright to deliver linear ...
CATL and BASF have signed a framework agreement to accelerate the achievement of global carbon ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...