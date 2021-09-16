Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 3, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division against loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is February 16, 2021 through September 3, 2021.

