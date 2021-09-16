checkAd

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 3, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division against loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is February 16, 2021 through September 3, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filin ...

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all loanDepot, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Friday, November 5, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at pms@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

