Processa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - Update

HANOVER, MD, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, announced today that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences: 

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference

Processa’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Young commented, “As we rapidly approach multiple potential catalysts in our drug development pipeline, anticipated in upcoming months, we are looking forward to participating at these investor conferences. Beyond these conferences, we are also excited to soon embark on multiple non-deal roadshows with what we view as respected investment firms.”

Dr. Young continued, “During our teams successful last venture together which resulted in a sale of the company for approximately $5.6B, we learned the fundamental importance of managing both the public side of our business, in conjunction with operations side. We understand that being proactive with our corporate communications is critical towards building shareholder goodwill and value. It’s for this reason that you may expect to see us being more proactive on these fronts, not limited to a soon social media presence. As shareholders ourselves, it’s important to both our management and board that shareholders know that our goals are directly aligned.”

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com .

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information: 
Michael Floyd 
mfloyd@processapharma.com 
301-651-4256

James Carbonara 
Hayden IR 
(646) 755-7412 
james@haydenir.com 





