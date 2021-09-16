checkAd

Rackspace Data Freedom Eliminates Cloud Lock-in and Runaway Transit Costs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 17:05  |  21   |   |   

New Offering Addresses Common Pain Point Affecting Public Cloud Users

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Data Freedom, a new platform that allows customers to disaggregate storage from public cloud compute, freeing an organization’s data from being subject to often unpredictable and overwhelming public cloud data egress charges.

“Data egress charges are an issue that organizations have been grappling with for years, but until now no provider has offered an intuitive solution for managing these costs or a footprint that comes close to the magnitude of ours,” said Michael Levy, director of product from Rackspace Technology. “Using the connectivity and data center ecosystem we have cultivated; we are helping our clients more effectively manage their public cloud transit costs and guaranteeing multicloud data accessibility.”

According to a recent survey conducted by IDC of more than a thousand U.S. technology executives, titled Future-Proofing Storage, 99% of respondents said they incur planned or unplanned egress fees at least on an annual basis.* Rackspace Data Freedom offers the ability to retain sovereignty of data and the flexibility of a multicloud approach. All applications and native toolsets, regardless of the cloud in which they reside, call back to the same data repository, eliminating the need for costly replications. Any data that must make its way to a public cloud sees discounted egress rates when subsequently transferred to any other cloud, mitigating costly transit fees plaguing the majority of public cloud users.

Key benefits of Rackspace Data Freedom include:

Cost management: Rackspace Data Freedom users can avoid large-scale data migrations to the public cloud and achieve transit cost savings of as much as 83% by utilizing the Rackspace Technology private network as opposed to the public internet.

Unshackling information: Leveraging RackConnect Global, users can maintain multiple private, low-latency virtual connections over one resilient physical connection from the disaggregated storage environment, so application and toolsets across multiple public cloud vendors and zones operate as a seamless whole.

Customized storage solutions: Customers can count on industry proven storage hardware from leaders such as Dell Technologies and NetApp. From basic hybrid models to high performance all-flash platforms, protocol types and even advanced features or expansion shelves, Rackspace Technology builds the best solutions in accordance with customer’s specific requirements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Data Freedom Eliminates Cloud Lock-in and Runaway Transit Costs New Offering Addresses Common Pain Point Affecting Public Cloud UsersSAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...