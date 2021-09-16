checkAd

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Company Announcement no. 93 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 16, 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in GreenMobility A/S’ shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35 52 15 85 (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”), shall hereby notify receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GreenMobility and persons closely associated with them in GreenMobility's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

Reference is made to the company announcement no. 91/2021 dated 3 September 2021 regarding the Company’s rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 1,474,025 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each at a subscription price of DKK 100 per new share (the “Offering”) and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection and company announcement no. 92/2021 dated 14 September 2021 regarding reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Transactions made in connection with the Offering
In connection with Offering, Claus Schønemann Juhl has made the following transactions in GreenMobility’s shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

  • Purchase of 591 pre-emptive rights (through his wholly owned company Juhl CPH Holding ApS) following sale of 591 pre-emptive rights (personally) to facilitate exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights by his wholly owned Company Juhl CPH Holding ApS
  • Exercise of subscription rights to subscribe for 1,795 shares (through his wholly owned company Juhl CPH Holding ApS)

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachments





