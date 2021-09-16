checkAd

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership with Botanica De La Sierra SAS

Miami, FL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC: AZFL) announced today that the Company has signed an MOU with Botánica de la Sierra, a fully licensed Colombian grower. The companies are now set to organize a new division of AZFL dedicated to growing, manufacturing and distribution of high CBD and Medical Marijuana products. Botánica is a Colombian company that operates 5 cannabis related licenses in Santa Marta, province of Magdalena. They are growers of several hemp genetics with a 212-acre farm, and a separate 84-acre farm fully equipped with greenhouses for medical marijuana plant development where they grow new promising Colombian genetics containing high levels of cannabinoids.

Botánica de la Sierra had been looking for the right strategic partnership to build manufacturing and lab facilities where their genetics can be further developed—resulting in the vertical integration of their business—AZFL became the perfect match. Moreover, Botánica unites Amazonas Florestal with their distribution efforts and a long list of potential clients in Colombia and other Latin American countries that have stated their interest in purchasing full spectrum distillate as raw material for their finished product. With this alliance, they are projected to become an important grower and manufacturer of the highest quality hemp/medical marijuana products in their country.

Amazonas Florestal CEO Ricardo Cortez stated: “At Amazonas, our vision has always been to establish our presence in Colombia, because we know of its tremendous potential in the cannabis space. Botánica de la Sierra currently possesses 5 cannabis licenses along with incredible land and greenhouses that could position Amazonas Florestal as a key player in this industry. We are confident that with this alliance, we can begin catering our products to the Latin American and European markets. Furthermore, both Colombia and Mexico have laws concerning the adult use of medical marijuana that should be completed later this year, and when that time comes, we will be ready.”

Botánica de la Sierra CEO Anselmo Marín added: “We have long searched for the right partner in the cannabis space, and AZFL is the kind of company you’d want in your corner. Together, we can streamline the business model from seed to finished product—and our potential is limitless. We are excited to soon being able to develop our own medical products by building an extraction lab with molecular separation capabilities on our home turf, much like the one that Amazonas is currently developing in Miami, FL.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd. 

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rainforest properties. In 2017, the company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the company is building an important hemp-derived extraction facility in Miami, FL dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   

Contact:  
Amazonas Florestal Ltd.
Email: info@azflamerica.com
Website: http://azflamerica.com





