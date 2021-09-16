checkAd

Optik TV customers can now watch the best of British television from Acorn TV

TELUS customers can watch free trial of Acorn TV until September 21

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that Optik TV customers can now access top-rated British and international programming from AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. Customers can access the free preview of Acorn TV on channel 377 and through the On Demand library now until September 21, and can add Acorn TV to their Optik TV subscription through the Variety theme pack.

“We are excited to be the first content provider in Canada to bring Acorn TV in a theme pack and its top-rated British and international shows to our Optik TV customers. As we move into cooler weather across Canada, we know our customers will be looking for fresh new content to discover and enjoy at home,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president of Home Solutions, TELUS. “We are proud to offer our customers the best in home entertainment by taking the viewing experience to the next level with access to the largest On Demand library, and by making it easy and affordable to add streaming services directly to your Optik TV package.”

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is the leading streaming service specializing in British and international television with subscribers worldwide including in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Acorn TV features original and exclusive new and classic dramas, mysteries, and comedies including Whitstable Pearl, Manhunt starring Martin Clunes, My Life is Murder starring Lucy Lawless, and Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt. Acorn TV adds new programs every week to ensure viewers get the freshest, commercial-free content.

“Acorn TV has established itself as the home of international drama and mysteries for a growing number of passionate fans around the world, and we could not be more pleased to have TELUS as our partner as we grow in the Canadian market,” said Josh Reader, President of Distribution for AMC Networks. “Our streaming strategy is built around a portfolio of targeted services that each deliver something distinctive to fans with a depth and richness they can’t find anywhere else. Acorn TV is a perfect example of that approach, and we are thrilled TELUS customers will now have access to this distinguished service.”

