Optik TV customers can now watch the best of British television from Acorn TV

TELUS customers can watch free trial of Acorn TV until September 21



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that Optik TV customers can now access top-rated British and international programming from AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. Customers can access the free preview of Acorn TV on channel 377 and through the On Demand library now until September 21, and can add Acorn TV to their Optik TV subscription through the Variety theme pack.

“We are excited to be the first content provider in Canada to bring Acorn TV in a theme pack and its top-rated British and international shows to our Optik TV customers. As we move into cooler weather across Canada, we know our customers will be looking for fresh new content to discover and enjoy at home,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president of Home Solutions, TELUS. “We are proud to offer our customers the best in home entertainment by taking the viewing experience to the next level with access to the largest On Demand library, and by making it easy and affordable to add streaming services directly to your Optik TV package.”